WD Spike Langford
1938 - 2020
Spike (William D.) Langford

December 27, 1938 - September 29, 2020

Spike Langford passed away peacefully at the VA Hospital in Grand Junction, CO.

Spike was born in Canyon City, CO to Eulah and William Langford, the second youngest of seven children.

Spike was happily married to his one great love, Darlene, on July 2, 1958. They had two daughters, Deanna and Denise. He was a proud veteran of the Navy from which he was honorably discharged. He then graduated from the Colorado Mountain College in Leadville. He loved hunting, fishing, watching westerns, and cheering on the Rockies and Broncos. He also enjoyed keeping a garden and sharing the spoils with family and friends. He was often out cruising "the loop." Most of all he loved his family and they loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Darlene; one brother, and five sisters.

Spike is survived by daughters, Deanna Fowler and Denise Buniger of Grand Junction; sister-in-law, Virginia "Nina" Pierce; grandchildren, Chris, Rowdy (Shanna), Danielle (Kevin), and Drew (Erica); ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Spike's services will be on Wednesday, October 14, 10 a.m. at the VA Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction (masks required).


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2020.
