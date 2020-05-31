Wendy Ann HustonJanuary 21, 1960 - May 27, 2020Wendy Ann Huston, of Montrose, CO, passed away on May 26, 2020, at Montrose Memorial Hospital. The cause of death was Metastatic Cancer. She was 60 years of age. There will be no public services, at Wendy's request.Wendy was a certified Beautician early in her life and a Class A certified Environmental Technician in Water and Wastewater at numerous treatment facilities throughout Colorado. She was also a former Environmental Technician for Newmont Gold in Nevada.Wendy was born on January 21, 1960, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the daughter of Chester W. Pritchett, and Joy Elisabeth Finley. She spent most of her childhood in Durango, CO, where she attended Durango High School. She completed numerous advanced Environmental courses throughout her latter career.Wendy is survived by her husband, H. Thomas "Tom" Huston.Wendy had a devoted Christian spirit and was at her greatest spiritual peace when she was photographing "Natures' Beauty" throughout the southwest United States. Her greatest love was capturing wild Columbines. Her photography work received many awards at the "Grand Champion" level and "Best of Show". She was also a crazy wild DIY'R for home improvements.Wendy had three brothers, Ronald E. Garlinghouse, William R. "Ryan" Pritchett, and Thomas R. Pritchett. All of her siblings live in the Grand Junction area. She loved all of her family members and relatives as well as her many friends. Sadly, both parents are deceased.