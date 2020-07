Or Copy this URL to Share

Wesley Adams, 93, of Grand Junction, died June 29, 2020, in Grand Junction. He was a machinist. He passed away peacefully at Beehive Homes in Grand Junction, CO. He will be dearly missed. Family has requested services remain private.



