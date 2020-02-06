Wilfredo "Willie" Velasquez
December 5, 1932 - January 26, 2020
Wilfredo "Willie" Velasquez, Sr., age 87, passed away peacefully at his home on January 26, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.
Willie was born on December 5, 1932, in Youngsville, New Mexico to Celestino and Reducinda Gallegos Velasquez.
Willie married the love of his life, Olga Molina, on March 13, 1954, in Price, Utah and remained by her side for 66 years, until his passing.
He inspired those around him with his positive approach to life, carefree and colorful attitude and unwavering devotion to his family and friends.
Willie was an avid reader of Louis L'amour, Zane Grey, and a lover of all old western movies. He loved spending time with his family, singing and playing the guitar while writing his own words to well-known songs for everyone's entertainment. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church.
Willie is survived by wife, Olga Velasquez; children, Shirley (Glen) Jones, Broken Arrow, OK; Robert Lee Velasquez, East Carbon, UT; Danny (Tami) Velasquez, Helper, UT; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Funeral services are Thursday, February 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Mitchell Funeral Home in Price, Utah. Burial will be in the Cliffview Cemetery, Price, following funeral services.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2020