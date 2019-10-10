Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. Rogers Jr.. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Service 1:00 PM VA Memorial Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

William A. Rogers, Jr.



August 12, 1927 - October 6, 2019



William was born in Tempe, Arizona to William Arthur and Era Bessie Rogers. He was a man of many talents. He was a husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-uncle,



He moved to Colorado to pursue his dream of being a cowboy when he was 17. He enlisted in the Navy July, 1945, serving on the USS Chawasha and USS Chewaucan. He was a member of the Garfield Sheriff Posse, the Garfield County Fair Board, heavily involved in 4-H, the Colorado Cattlemen's Association, and the Holy Cross Cattlemen's Association. He found the love of his life, Veleta Jo, at a dance in Rifle, Colorado a few years after the Navy; they married in March 1950 and the rest is a beautiful life made.



His smile and loving spirit reached so many and made your worst day better. He loved his family, ice cream, sipping whiskey, chasing cows and riding horses - all with a passion. Cowboy by choice, branded for life.



He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jo Rogers, and sons, John and Sam Rogers.



He is survived by sister, Mary Heavin of Missouri; daughter, Amy Jo Jones (Chuck) of Ohio; son, Eric Rogers of Whitewater, CO; grandchildren, Mike McCourt (Chris) of Virginia; Chellie McCourt (Amy) of Denver; Cassie Rogers, and Rusty Rogers (Sharity) of Grand Junction; great-grandchildren, Cody McCourt (Erica), Courtney McCourt (Hunter), and Blake McCourt all of Virginia; Dakota and Kolbie Rogers, Emily and Annabelle Rogers all of Grand Junction, Colorado; Kael McCourt-Gray of Denver, and many nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at VA Memorial Cemetery Tuesday, October 15 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow at his home, 3022 Vin Rose Way, Grand Junction, Colorado.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to s program.

William A. Rogers, Jr.August 12, 1927 - October 6, 2019William was born in Tempe, Arizona to William Arthur and Era Bessie Rogers. He was a man of many talents. He was a husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-uncle, WWII veteran, cowboy, trucker, cattleman, friend of people and animals alike.He moved to Colorado to pursue his dream of being a cowboy when he was 17. He enlisted in the Navy July, 1945, serving on the USS Chawasha and USS Chewaucan. He was a member of the Garfield Sheriff Posse, the Garfield County Fair Board, heavily involved in 4-H, the Colorado Cattlemen's Association, and the Holy Cross Cattlemen's Association. He found the love of his life, Veleta Jo, at a dance in Rifle, Colorado a few years after the Navy; they married in March 1950 and the rest is a beautiful life made.His smile and loving spirit reached so many and made your worst day better. He loved his family, ice cream, sipping whiskey, chasing cows and riding horses - all with a passion. Cowboy by choice, branded for life.He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jo Rogers, and sons, John and Sam Rogers.He is survived by sister, Mary Heavin of Missouri; daughter, Amy Jo Jones (Chuck) of Ohio; son, Eric Rogers of Whitewater, CO; grandchildren, Mike McCourt (Chris) of Virginia; Chellie McCourt (Amy) of Denver; Cassie Rogers, and Rusty Rogers (Sharity) of Grand Junction; great-grandchildren, Cody McCourt (Erica), Courtney McCourt (Hunter), and Blake McCourt all of Virginia; Dakota and Kolbie Rogers, Emily and Annabelle Rogers all of Grand Junction, Colorado; Kael McCourt-Gray of Denver, and many nieces and nephews.Services will be held at VA Memorial Cemetery Tuesday, October 15 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow at his home, 3022 Vin Rose Way, Grand Junction, Colorado.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to s program. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.