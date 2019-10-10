William A. Rogers, Jr.
August 12, 1927 - October 6, 2019
William was born in Tempe, Arizona to William Arthur and Era Bessie Rogers. He was a man of many talents. He was a husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-uncle, WWII veteran, cowboy, trucker, cattleman, friend of people and animals alike.
He moved to Colorado to pursue his dream of being a cowboy when he was 17. He enlisted in the Navy July, 1945, serving on the USS Chawasha and USS Chewaucan. He was a member of the Garfield Sheriff Posse, the Garfield County Fair Board, heavily involved in 4-H, the Colorado Cattlemen's Association, and the Holy Cross Cattlemen's Association. He found the love of his life, Veleta Jo, at a dance in Rifle, Colorado a few years after the Navy; they married in March 1950 and the rest is a beautiful life made.
His smile and loving spirit reached so many and made your worst day better. He loved his family, ice cream, sipping whiskey, chasing cows and riding horses - all with a passion. Cowboy by choice, branded for life.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jo Rogers, and sons, John and Sam Rogers.
He is survived by sister, Mary Heavin of Missouri; daughter, Amy Jo Jones (Chuck) of Ohio; son, Eric Rogers of Whitewater, CO; grandchildren, Mike McCourt (Chris) of Virginia; Chellie McCourt (Amy) of Denver; Cassie Rogers, and Rusty Rogers (Sharity) of Grand Junction; great-grandchildren, Cody McCourt (Erica), Courtney McCourt (Hunter), and Blake McCourt all of Virginia; Dakota and Kolbie Rogers, Emily and Annabelle Rogers all of Grand Junction, Colorado; Kael McCourt-Gray of Denver, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at VA Memorial Cemetery Tuesday, October 15 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow at his home, 3022 Vin Rose Way, Grand Junction, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to s program.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 10, 2019