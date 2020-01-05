Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Albert Ott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Albert Ott



December 26, 1925 - December 27, 2019



William Albert Ott, 94 years of age, passed away in his sleep Friday, December 27, 2019, at his home in Grand Junction, CO.



He was born December 26, 1925, in McCune, KS. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Wanita (Selbe) Ott; parents, John W. and Bertha (McCalister) Ott; brother, Bobby D. Ott, and two older sisters who did not survive their birth.



Bill, as he was known, was raised in rural southeastern Kansas, near Winfield along Silver Creek. Following his graduation from Winfield High School in 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force and was stationed at Keesler Field, in Biloxi, MS. Following his discharge when the war ended in 1945, he returned to Kansas with his new wife, Wanita, where he found work for several years with Beech Aviation in Wichita. In 1949 Bill moved with his family to Rangely, CO, where he quickly found work in Rangely's post-war oilfield boom, setting the course for his life long career. He lived and worked in Rangely for 38 years, retired from Chevron Oil Corporation in 1986, then moved to Grand Junction where he resided until his death.



Bill was an active member of the First Baptist Churches in Rangely and Grand Junction for much of his life. He was a popular Scoutmaster for many years and actively supported youth groups through church and youth sports activities. He enjoyed many outdoor activities including hunting, fishing and boating. He was a Native American rights activist and avid amateur archeologist; loved to explore northwestern Colorado backcountry, and remained interested in airplanes and flying his entire life.



Bill is survived by sisters, Donna Barnhart and Delores Ross; son, Richard Ott, and daughters, Kathy Morgan, Debbie Takaki, and Stephanie Heald. During his life he took joy in eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, 7th and Grand, Grand Junction, CO, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery at a later date.



Online condolences may be offered at



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: , Colorado Special Olympics, or the American Indian Education Fund.

