William "Bill" Bush

January 30, 1926 - March 29, 2019

At the age of 93, William G. "Bill" Bush passed away on March 29, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his children. This is a tale of two obituaries. The first was drafted by Bill Bush a few years ago in an effort to spare his children the task of drafting one. Its basic and down-to-earth description is characteristic of William "Bill" Bush. Here is what he wrote for publication on the occasion of his passing:

Bill was born in St. Louis, MO, on January 30, 1926, the son of Joseph and Julia Bush. He was reared and educated in Kansas City, MO.

Bill married Colleen Chisholm in Pampa, TX, on June 13, 1953. They had two children, Joseph S. Bush and Mari Colleen Bush. His wife preceded him in death on September 3, 2006.

Bill served in the 5th Air Force attached to the 90th Bomb Group during WWII. He served as a gunner on a B-24 and flew 43 missions in the South Pacific.

After the war, he finished college, earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Central Missouri State. He went to work for a geophysical company in Houston, TX, computing geophysical records and doing subsurface mapping. In 1950, he established Bush Drilling Company doing contract drilling in Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, and Utah. He sold this company and formed Frontier Drilling, Inc. in 1970. He had oil, gas, and mining interests in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. He operated Industrial Minerals Corporation and was a partner in Geological Services. He was a member of the Petroleum Club and Colorado Oil and Gas Association.

He was a Catholic and attended the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. He was also a member of the Dirty Dozen social group.

Bill enjoyed sports and flying and had a commercial pilot's license.

Arrangements are under the care of Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, be kind to one another.

The preceding, while factually correct, fails to convey the whole picture of Bill Bush. Hopefully, the following offers a more complete picture of the man we knew and loved.

Bill approached each day with humor and resilience. His first job was selling soda pop for a grade school chum. When he decided he deserved more than a nickel commission per sale, young Bill went on strike. As a student at Rockhurst High School in Kansas City, Bill displayed a creative approach to education. For example, he feigned a broken arm for many weeks in order to avoid piano lessons. Though short of statue, he loved athletics. He attended St. Benedict's College, where he was known as "Bullet Billy Bush" on the college football team. Although his older brother died in WWII, leaving Bill the only son in the family and thus exempt from military service, Bill nonetheless enlisted and served in the Pacific theater of the War. After finishing college, he spent a semester in law school. That was long enough for him to realize that he was not destined for a life behind a desk and in an office. He wanted the adventure of the oil business and the great outdoors. Bill worked in Louisiana and Texas, increasing his knowledge and love of geology, oil, and long days in the sun. When he established Bush Drilling in 1950, he had the catchy slogan: "Have Rig, Will Dig."

Bill was visiting his sister in Pampa, Texas, when he finagled a meeting with a young teacher in the Texas Panhandle, pretending to be an employee of the supervisory education board. That young teacher, Colleen Chisholm, became his wife two years later.

Bill is known for the smiles he left wherever he went. He delighted in pranks, silly cards, and telling stories. He was a generous provider for his family and anybody else who needed a helping hand. He loved cars (especially Fords), anything Irish, golf, flying his Cessna, his large cadre of nieces and nephews, sunshine, and treks to Las Vegas and Arizona. He appreciated working the environs of Moab, Utah, and elsewhere-long before it became trendy. Bill was always seen wearing a signature baseball cap and a mischievous grin. He ran for Mesa County Commissioner with the endearing slogan: "He'll Bring Peace to The Valley." He lost.

Bill remained a liberal Democrat throughout his life. He helped many Democratic candidates and causes. A WWII veteran, he cherished the "Honor Flight" program that enabled him to visit Washington, D.C. several years ago, and he was a strong believer in diplomatic and other options to war. Bill steadfastly advocated for social justice. He was increasingly concerned about economic and racial inequality, sexism in professional and social institutions, and hate speech. Despite these concerns, he approached the world with courtesy and patience.

In recent years, Bill Bush was the role model for how to age with poise and good cheer. He embodied the slogan: "It's Never Too Late to Have a Happy Childhood!" He embraced life, even after the death of Colleen and the loss of his sight. He enjoyed his various social activities; the Safeway coffee group, swimming and golf, the Dirty Dozen, and reaching out to all of his friends and buddies. Until recently, Bill could be found going to concerts and plays in Denver; he was a real fan of Diana Krall, Tony Bennett, and Barbra Streisand.

He was a wonderful husband, father, uncle, friend, brother, son, and citizen. His sense of fun was infectious. The Irish have an expression that is fitting at this time: "His like will not be seen again."

Bill asked that in lieu of flowers or donations, people should be kind to each other. The only addition his children would make: And bring out the smiles in others.



