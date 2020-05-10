William Charles ConklinApril 25, 1925 - April 27, 2020Bill Conklin passed away peacefully at his home on April 27, 2020, with his wife of 64 years, DeDe, by his side.Bill was born in Powell, OH. Upon graduation from high school, he attended Ohio State University and then joined the US Army. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers achieving the rank of Lt. Colonel and after 20 years of service, retired in 1972.Being an avid outdoorsman, Bill settled with his family in Grand Junction, CO, where he began his second career as Director of the Physical Plant at Mesa College. He was District Governor and a member of Lions Club International and served on the board of directors for the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank.Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife; his children, Greg (Lorrie) of San Jose, CA, and Deborah of Moorpark, CA; grandchildren, Amanda (Keaton), and Michael, and great-granddaughters, Caroline and Eleanor, in addition to many nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.