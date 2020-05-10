William Charles Conklin
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Charles Conklin

April 25, 1925 - April 27, 2020

Bill Conklin passed away peacefully at his home on April 27, 2020, with his wife of 64 years, DeDe, by his side.

Bill was born in Powell, OH. Upon graduation from high school, he attended Ohio State University and then joined the US Army. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers achieving the rank of Lt. Colonel and after 20 years of service, retired in 1972.

Being an avid outdoorsman, Bill settled with his family in Grand Junction, CO, where he began his second career as Director of the Physical Plant at Mesa College. He was District Governor and a member of Lions Club International and served on the board of directors for the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank.

Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife; his children, Greg (Lorrie) of San Jose, CA, and Deborah of Moorpark, CA; grandchildren, Amanda (Keaton), and Michael, and great-granddaughters, Caroline and Eleanor, in addition to many nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.

Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin Mortuary
550 North Ave
Grand Junction, CO 81501
9702431538
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved