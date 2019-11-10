William E. Robinson
November 18, 1938 - October 24, 2019
William "Bill" E. Robinson of Clifton, CO, ran his last race on October 24, 2019. He was a retired electrician. Born in Columbia, MS on November 18, 1938, he moved to California as a child.
Bill joined the US Navy in 1955 and served until 1959. It was during that time that he met the love of his life, Polly. They were married July 11, 1959. This union produced three children, Dawn, Larry and Dana.
Bill leaves his loving family including his wife of 60 years, Polly Robinson; daughter, Dawn Tooker; son, Larry (Pam) Robinson; daughter, Dana (Scott) Orman; grandchildren, Ryan (Alex) Tooker, Taylor Robinson, Caitlyn (Keenan) Harris, Bryce Orman, Logan (Josie) Robinson, Lane Orman, Austin Robinson and Paige Orman; and great-grandchildren, Bryor Robinson, Oaklee Robinson, Rylee Harris and Knox Tooker.
Services will be held November 19, 2019, at the Western Colorado Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements provided by the Neptune Society and Martin Mortuary. Special thanks to the wonderful team at HopeWest.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019