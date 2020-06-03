William Gust Ryden, Jr.April 16, 1936 - May 28, 2020William Gust Ryden Jr., 84, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on May 28, 2020.He is survived by children, Scott Ryden (Barb Justice), John Ryden (Lynne), Vicki Fitzgerald (Scott), Jana Edwards, and Dale Ryden (Laura); grandchildren, Jennifer Eng, Brie Ryden, Wendi Bennett, Sarah Nisley, Michael Edwards, Kaitlyn Fitzgerald, Stephanie Dimmick and Shawn Ryden; ten great-grandchildren, Dylan Eng, Ryan Eng, Morgan Bennett, Kendall Bennett, Harper Zellner, Jaxon Hyde, Jackson Nisley, Shyloh Dimmick, Kenny Dimmick, Rylan Dimmick. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Daila Ryden, and beloved wife, LeeAnn.William was born April 16, 1936, in New Castle, CO. He grew up on a cattle ranch near New Castle. After high school, he attended Colorado A&M. He joined the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1956-1959, attaining the rank of Lance Corporal. He married his wife, LeeAnn, in November 1959, and spent the next 53 years together.William was a land surveyor for 47 years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was very proud of his cowboy, Native American, and Marine Corps heritage. He loved coaching and watching baseball and the Denver Broncos. He instilled in his kids and grandkids a very strong sense of family. He will remain forever in our hearts.