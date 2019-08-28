Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Henry "Bill" Ohler. View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Henry Ohler



May 28, 1943 - August 25, 2019



William "Bill" Henry Ohler, 76, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019, at his home in Fruita, Colorado surrounded by his loving family.



Bill was born on May 28, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland from the union of John and Alma (Chaney) Ohler. He attended school at Shanksville-Stoneycreek School in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.



He joined the United States Navy in 1961 and served his country for 26 years before being honorably discharged with the rank of Senior Chief E8. Upon retirement, in 1987, the family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado.



He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley "Jeanie" Lauer, on August 22, 1962. They recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.



Bill was a bail bondsman for Grand Junction Bonding Company for 18 years. He then went to work at Northwest Machine Shop for nine years.



Bill and his wife enjoyed their many cross country adventures, touring the United States in their motor home, and summers on the lake in their pontoon boat. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, boating, and camping.



Bill leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Jeanie; children, Randy (Brigitte) Ohler, Patricia Atwood, Judy Braley, Paula (Shane) Jones, and Pamela (Jeffrey) Currie; 15 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Ohler and sister, Ellen Benning.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Ohler and Clarence Ohler; sisters, Dorothy Miller, Alma Jean Benning and Shirley Mae Slope.



A memorial service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.



The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Abode Hospice of Grand Junction, Colorado, 744 Horizon Ct. #135, Grand Junction, CO 81506. A special thank you to Tony from Abode Hospice and Mike from G&G Medical Supply.



Friends and family may leave their condolences at



William "Bill" Henry OhlerMay 28, 1943 - August 25, 2019William "Bill" Henry Ohler, 76, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019, at his home in Fruita, Colorado surrounded by his loving family.Bill was born on May 28, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland from the union of John and Alma (Chaney) Ohler. He attended school at Shanksville-Stoneycreek School in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.He joined the United States Navy in 1961 and served his country for 26 years before being honorably discharged with the rank of Senior Chief E8. Upon retirement, in 1987, the family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado.He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley "Jeanie" Lauer, on August 22, 1962. They recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.Bill was a bail bondsman for Grand Junction Bonding Company for 18 years. He then went to work at Northwest Machine Shop for nine years.Bill and his wife enjoyed their many cross country adventures, touring the United States in their motor home, and summers on the lake in their pontoon boat. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, boating, and camping.Bill leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Jeanie; children, Randy (Brigitte) Ohler, Patricia Atwood, Judy Braley, Paula (Shane) Jones, and Pamela (Jeffrey) Currie; 15 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Ohler and sister, Ellen Benning.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Ohler and Clarence Ohler; sisters, Dorothy Miller, Alma Jean Benning and Shirley Mae Slope.A memorial service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Abode Hospice of Grand Junction, Colorado, 744 Horizon Ct. #135, Grand Junction, CO 81506. A special thank you to Tony from Abode Hospice and Mike from G&G Medical Supply.Friends and family may leave their condolences at www.martinmortuary.com Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close