William Holmes
November 22, 1928 - February 22, 2020
The obituary for William Holmes originally printed in the March 1 edition of The Daily Sentinel contained an error that the family would like to correct here. The original obituary read that "Bill is survived by....seven grandchildren." It should be corrected to read that he is survived by "several" grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by an eighth grandchild, Luke Holmes, of Grand Junction. Sincere apologies from Lisa Holmes, who typed the obituary from Bill's handwritten copy.
The memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Junction on Saturday, March 14, at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be provided after the service.
Memorial gifts may be made to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach at 245 S. First St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501, or to First Presbyterian Church at 3940 27 1/2 Rd., Grand Junction, CO, 81506.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020