William Holmes

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Holmes.
Service Information
First Presbyterian Church
3940 27 1/2 Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81506
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Grand Junction, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

William Holmes

November 22, 1928 - February 22, 2020

The obituary for William Holmes originally printed in the March 1 edition of The Daily Sentinel contained an error that the family would like to correct here. The original obituary read that "Bill is survived by....seven grandchildren." It should be corrected to read that he is survived by "several" grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by an eighth grandchild, Luke Holmes, of Grand Junction. Sincere apologies from Lisa Holmes, who typed the obituary from Bill's handwritten copy.

The memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Junction on Saturday, March 14, at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be provided after the service.

Memorial gifts may be made to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach at 245 S. First St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501, or to First Presbyterian Church at 3940 27 1/2 Rd., Grand Junction, CO, 81506.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.