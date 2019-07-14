Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Jarvis Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wiliam "Butch" Jarvis, Jr. passed away July 2, 2019 in Raton, NM, doing what he loved most, shooting at the NRA Whittington Center. He is survived by wife, Shirley; sons, Joseph and Robert (Niki) and daughter, Bette Jean. He is also survived by brother, Fred (Pat) Jarivs; sisters, Patti (Lester) Barrett, and Virginia Blanchet; eight grandchildren, and numerous nephews, and nieces. Butch married Linda Hakel and they had son, Joseph. At that time, he worked at American Auto Salvage and at Bill's Body Shop, and drove the wreckers and ran the towing company. The marriage disolved and he went into the Army in June, 1968. He married Judy John and had son, Robert, and daughter, Bette. While in the Army, he was stationed in Turkey, and Japan, and when he was discharged, he went to Mesa College and ran the family business. Judy preceded him in death. Butch and Shirley were married on the High Power Silhouette range at the NRA Whittington Center in Raton, NM in September, 1997. Butch was an avid hunter and shooter and developed and tested loads for his guns. When he retired, he and Shirley traveled and shot rifle and pistol matches together in Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, Washington, Montana, and New Mexico. He helped build the Bill Jarvis Shooting Complex in Whitewater, CO, a project that was 35 years in the making and is still being built and new ranges are going in as time allows. He enjoyed taking Shirley and the grandkids hunting and shooting and was willing to help anyone who wanted to learn from him. He was always a fair and honest business man and had many loyal customers, friends, and family that relied on his expertise. Butch will be missed by many. A celebration of Butch's life will be held from 2 - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, at HopeWest, 3090 N. 12th Street in Grand Junction (Spoons Restaurant). Bring your own stories to share; good, bad, or ugly. Please bring a covered sih and have a meal with us.

