Bill went to meet our Blessed Lord in June 2019 at the age of 72. He was born in Grand Junction, Colorado to Howard Sherman and Emma Agnes (Guerrie) McCord on September 8, 1946, and into a robust family of Grand Valley Italians. He lived and enjoyed most of his life in his hometown and was a historian of interesting tidbits about the Valley as it grew, changed and prospered. Bill was fond of antique cars, the arts, gardening and working with his hands. Friends all enjoyed his quiet sense of humor. He was an advocate of rescued pets and offered to share his home accordingly by adopting cats and dogs that welcomed his attention and care. Bill served in the US Army in Germany during the Vietnam Conflict and was honorably discharged at the end of his term. He worked in the mining field for several years and finished a 22-year career in 2010 as a youth worker for Colorado Division of Youth Services in Grand Junction. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Phyllis Jean Newman. He leaves behind a great number of relatives and friends, and closest companion, Leslie Faudree, and her family. He will be remembered for his mark of wisdom and caring he gave to hundreds of children during his state employment. A military service to honor Bill's life will be held on Friday, July 12 at 3:00 p.m., at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction. See you later kind friend. Services provided by Brown's Cremation and Funeral Services.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 7, 2019