William L. Miller



November 9, 1928 - February 14, 2020



Former Cedaredge Mayor, William L. Miller, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at Delta County Memorial Hospital, in the presence of family. He was 91 years old.



A memorial service for Bill will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020, at Cedaredge Community United Methodist Church.



William L. Miller was third of seven children born to Stuart N. Miller and Virginia (Morrow) Miller. Bill spent his childhood and attended school in Pauline, South Carolina, graduating from Pauline High School. After working for the FBI for four years he attended Southeastern University where he received a degree in Business Science. Soon after, Bill decided to serve his country in the U.S. Army, where he received several months training as a military intelligence specialist.



On November 12, 1957, Bill married Jacqueline G. Lefebvre of Paris, France, where they met during his time in the Army. After Jacqueline's passing in 1974, Bill remarried in April 1977 to Hazel H. Brown, sharing 32 years of love and marriage, before Hazel's passing in 2009.



After 28 years of service to Martin Marietta, known today as Lockheed Martin, he retired head of security and moved he and his wife to Cedaredge, CO, where he resided until his passing. After getting bored with retirement, he dedicated the rest of his life to the town of which he loved, Cedaredge, CO.



Some of Bill's greatest accomplishments were his involvement in the Grand Mesa Scenic and Historic Byway; his position in real estate where he obtained the title of Managing Broker; his involvement with the American Legion where he served as Commander; his membership in the Cedaredge Rotary Club where he held many officer positions in the Lions Club, and his election of Mayor where he served two terms.



Bill is survived by his children, Laurie Miller Austin of Montrose; Patrick John Miller of Denver, and Phillip Jack Miller (Kathy) of Morrison; three sisters; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.



