William L. Wilson



July 12, 1930 - August 26, 2019



William L. "Bill" Wilson, loving father and longtime Grand Junction resident, passed away on August 26, 2019, at the HopeWest Care Center. He was 89 years old.



Bill was born in Tillamook, Oregon. His favorite activities while growing up were hunting and fishing with his brother, Kay. Bill was a precocious child, skipping several grades and graduating from high school at 16. He attended Oregon State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. From there he enrolled in the Master's program at the University of California at Berkeley. It was at this time that he and Kay purchased a Uranium mine in Meeker, CO and began their mining career which lasted the rest of their lives. One year into his time at Berkeley, Bill was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He spent his time in service in the Counter Intelligence Corps, deployed in Japan. After being honorably discharged, Bill returned to Meeker and the mine. It was about this time Bill met and married the love of his life, a Grand Junction girl named Joan Barnes, and they started their family. But, after only a couple of years, the Government ceased buying Uranium and the boom was over.



Forced to seek greener pastures, Bill and Jo, with their two little ones, moved to Reno, NV. Bill and Kay soon learned that the geology and ore deposits of the Basin and Range Province were completely different than those of the Colorado Plateau. So, Bill began reading and amassing a library of all the published literature on the mines and deposits in Nevada. This led Bill and Kay to prospect many of the old abandoned mining camps and eventually discover several large ore bodies which have developed into highly productive mines.



After achieving some success in this way, and wishing to return to the idyllic small town life, Bill and Jo and their now four children moved back to Grand Junction in 1968. They bought a small farm and soon joined the Bookcliff Country Club, and became avid tennis players and golfers. Here they renewed old and formed new friendships which they would cherish and maintain for the rest of their lives.



Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Jo, in 2012, and by his brother and lifelong partner, Kay, in 1980. His sister, Betty, passed away in 1996.



He is survived by his loving children, Kelly, Brent, Julie and Holly, and grandchildren, William and Sigismund.



Donations should be directed to HopeWest in Grand Junction.



Services are pending.

