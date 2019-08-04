Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Lewis McLaughlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Lewis McLaughlin



July 9, 1935 - July 28, 2019



William Lewis McLaughlin passed away on July 28, 2019, at Eagle Ridge of Grand Valley in Grand Junction, Colorado, at age 84.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Willis McLaughlin, and Violet Rose McLaughlin, and his siblings, Paul Willis McLaughlin, Jr., and Patricia Richards. He is survived by his wife, Debra; son, Jeffrey (Gigi) McLaughlin;p daughter, Jill (Scott) Bystol, and grandchildren, Hayden and Delaney McLaughlin.



Bill was born in Montrose, CO, in 1935, and grew up on the family farm in Olathe, CO. He graduated from Olathe High School, a member of the Class of 1953. He played football, basketball, and baseball; ran track; played in the band, and participated in school plays. He was also a member of 4H and showed sheep at county and state fairs. Bill attended Colorado A&M (now Colorado State University) for three years until he enlisted in the Army and served in Korea. After discharge, while working for Union Carbide in Uravan, CO, he met Debra Miller. They were married on June 17, 1961, in Grand Junction, where Jeff was later born. Spurred by a desire to finish his college studies, Bill completed a correspondence course in Motel Management, obtained a job managing a motel in Durango, and attended Fort Lewis College part-time, graduating in 1968, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business. Jill was born in Durango. Union Carbide offered Bill another job in Uravan, where the family lived for three years before transferring to Grand Junction. While in Grand Junction, Bill saw potential for growth with City Market and started work there in the mail room. He worked his way up to Safety and Sanitation Supervisor. In that position, he visited all the stores in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico, where he met many great employees. While he traveled, he developed a strong appreciation for Southwest art, history, and culture. He retired in 1995.



Bill was a wonderful husband and father. The family enjoyed time together in the mountains and many summer road trips. He especially enjoyed working with youth at Monument Little League as a coach and manager. He was an avid fan of the Denver Bronocs and Colorado Rockies. Bill always had an appreciation for music, especially jazz, collecting CDs, and attending festivals in Telluride and Vail. He shared his love of jazz with friends from college, the service, and his work. After he retired, he adopted a dog, Bert, and enjoyed walks with him at Connected Lakes. He also became an avid cyclist. He participated in several organized rides throughout the area, including the Sante Fe Century in New Mexico. Bill was a loyal, sincere, and faithful friend.



He was an active member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, working with others to facilitate the move from the building on North Avenue to the present location. He also volunteered at the Outreach Day Center, the Community Food Bank, and the Math and Science Center.



Many thanks to Eagle Ridge of Grand Valley and HopeWest Hospice for his care.



A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 3888 27 1/2 Road, Grand Junction.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church or HopeWest Hospice.

