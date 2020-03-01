Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William M. Holmes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William M. Holmes



November 22, 1928 - February 22, 2020



William M. Holmes was born November 22, 1928, in Lima, Ohio, to Delbert V. Holmes and Margaret E. (Newland) Holmes. He graduated from Lima Central High School in 1946, served in the United States Army from 1946 to 1947 with service in Japan, and graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He and L. Janice Ecke were married in Oxford on June 8, 1951.



He was employed by Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria, IL from 1951 to 1954, and by Marathon Oil Company in Findlay, Ohio from 1954 to 1986. While in Findlay, he was a member of St. Andrews Methodist Church. Bill played trumpet in the Findlay Civic Band and was active in the Boy Scouts of America, where both of his sons achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.



He retired to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1986 and spent most of his retirement years in service to others. From 1986 through 1988, he served both as a tutor and an administrator with the Mesa County Library adult reading program, which involved two years with the U.S. government's volunteer program VISTA (Volunteer in Service to America).



In 1989, Bill served as co-chairman of the Mesa County United Way fundraising campaign and continued as a volunteer at United Way in 1990 and 1991. From 1989 to 1994, he served as a trustee on the board of the Mesa County Library, and as the first president of the Library Foundation in 1993 and 1994. In 1989 he received the Service to Mankind Award from the Sertoma Club, and in 1991 he received the annual Volunteer in Human Services Award from the Human Services Council of Mesa County. In 1991, as a result of his volunteer activities, he was a guest at a week-long government-sponsored program in Washington, D.C. From 1991 to 2014, he served at Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, the community center for serving the poor. This service included six years as an outreach board member. From 2012 to 2020, he was a reading tutor in School District 51. In 2003, he was recognized as Citizen of the Year by the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction.



Bill was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Junction, having served as an elder, a deacon, a Stephen Minister, and a Sunday school teacher.



In addition to his many volunteer activities, Bill was an avid runner, cyclist, and mountain climber. He participated in several of Colorado's Ride the Rockies bicycle tours, and he climbed many of Colorado's 14,000' mountains. He was a dedicated runner, having run thousands of miles. In the year 2000, he and Jan bicycled from Colorado to their hometown in Ohio, which he often described as the number one adventure of their lives.



Bill is survived and will be intensely missed by Jan, his wife of 69 years; son, Mark of Grand Junction; daughters, Lisa Holmes of Boulder, CO, and Kimberly Stahl of Charleston, SC; sister, Josephine Rigali of Lima, OH, and seven grandchildren. The great sadness of his life was the death of his son David (1955-1980).



A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Junction on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be provided following the service.



Memorial gifts may be made to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, 245 S. First St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501, or to First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Rd., Grand Junction, CO, 81506.

William M. HolmesNovember 22, 1928 - February 22, 2020William M. Holmes was born November 22, 1928, in Lima, Ohio, to Delbert V. Holmes and Margaret E. (Newland) Holmes. He graduated from Lima Central High School in 1946, served in the United States Army from 1946 to 1947 with service in Japan, and graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He and L. Janice Ecke were married in Oxford on June 8, 1951.He was employed by Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria, IL from 1951 to 1954, and by Marathon Oil Company in Findlay, Ohio from 1954 to 1986. While in Findlay, he was a member of St. Andrews Methodist Church. Bill played trumpet in the Findlay Civic Band and was active in the Boy Scouts of America, where both of his sons achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.He retired to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1986 and spent most of his retirement years in service to others. From 1986 through 1988, he served both as a tutor and an administrator with the Mesa County Library adult reading program, which involved two years with the U.S. government's volunteer program VISTA (Volunteer in Service to America).In 1989, Bill served as co-chairman of the Mesa County United Way fundraising campaign and continued as a volunteer at United Way in 1990 and 1991. From 1989 to 1994, he served as a trustee on the board of the Mesa County Library, and as the first president of the Library Foundation in 1993 and 1994. In 1989 he received the Service to Mankind Award from the Sertoma Club, and in 1991 he received the annual Volunteer in Human Services Award from the Human Services Council of Mesa County. In 1991, as a result of his volunteer activities, he was a guest at a week-long government-sponsored program in Washington, D.C. From 1991 to 2014, he served at Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, the community center for serving the poor. This service included six years as an outreach board member. From 2012 to 2020, he was a reading tutor in School District 51. In 2003, he was recognized as Citizen of the Year by the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction.Bill was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Junction, having served as an elder, a deacon, a Stephen Minister, and a Sunday school teacher.In addition to his many volunteer activities, Bill was an avid runner, cyclist, and mountain climber. He participated in several of Colorado's Ride the Rockies bicycle tours, and he climbed many of Colorado's 14,000' mountains. He was a dedicated runner, having run thousands of miles. In the year 2000, he and Jan bicycled from Colorado to their hometown in Ohio, which he often described as the number one adventure of their lives.Bill is survived and will be intensely missed by Jan, his wife of 69 years; son, Mark of Grand Junction; daughters, Lisa Holmes of Boulder, CO, and Kimberly Stahl of Charleston, SC; sister, Josephine Rigali of Lima, OH, and seven grandchildren. The great sadness of his life was the death of his son David (1955-1980).A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Junction on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be provided following the service.Memorial gifts may be made to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, 245 S. First St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501, or to First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Rd., Grand Junction, CO, 81506. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close