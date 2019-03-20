Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Nielsen. View Sign

William "Bill" Nielsen

March 8, 1937 - March 17, 2019

William "Bill" Nielsen passed away March 17, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

Bill was born in Spanish Fork, Utah on March 8, 1937, to William J. L. Nielsen and Hazel Jane Beddoes Nielsen. The family moved to Carbon County, Utah in 1941, where he attended school. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Bricker, in Palisade, Colorado on April 27, 1958. From this union their two sons, Brian and Edward were born.

Bill worked for the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad, and later the Union Pacific Railroad as a signal maintainer for 42 years until his retirement in 1997. He and Marilyn then spent many years at their summer home in Scofield, Utah, where family often gathered. Many wonderful memories were made and are still spoken of today whenever the family gets together. After moving to Palisade in 2015, they spent time traveling, camping and enjoying time with family and friends.

Bill is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sons, Brian (Cindy), Helper, Utah and Edward (Deborah), Grand Junction, Colorado; grandsons, Brian Todd, and Devin; granddaughters, Allison and Rebekah, and great-grandson, Chance. He is also survived by his sister, Joan Cool, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Thursday March 21, 2019, from 6 -8:00 p.m. at Palisade Funeral Home and a graveside service on Friday March 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Grand Junction, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Palisade United Methodist Church or to the in Bill's name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Palisade Funeral Home.

