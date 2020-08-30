William Perry Inscho
June 25, 1923 - August 24, 2020
William "Bill" P. Inscho passed away at his home on August 24, 2020.
He was born to William Young Inscho and Mary Salinda (Miller) Inscho on June 25, 1923, in Moscow, ID. The family moved to Clarkston, WA, where he completed high school in 1941. He joined the Navy in 1941, where he spent four years during WWII and two years during the Korean conflict.
His parents had moved to Grand Junction during the war. After his discharge from the Navy, he came to Grand Junction and attended Mesa College. He met his future wife, Dorothy Myers, at the local roller skating rink. They were married December 29, 1946, and celebrated 73 years of marriage together.
Bill was employed by several financial institutions before he and his wife purchased the Credit and Collection Bureau in Glenwood Springs, CO, in 1966. After selling their business in 1978, they moved back to Grand Junction and Bill was employed by Valley Federal Savings and Loan.
After retirement, they enjoyed traveling in their motor home doing family research as well as fishing at Blue Mesa Reservoir. Bill especially loved playing golf, winning a number of tournaments, including two State Championships and qualifying for two National Amateurs and two Trans-Mississippi tournaments. He also won the Rocky Mountain Open Golf Championship in 1966.
Bill is survived by his wife, Dorothy; son, William P. (Paula) Inscho II of Bend, OR; daughter, Sue (Mike) Rose of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Linsey (Pete) Macy, Cade (Krista) Inscho, and Sean (Megan) Rose, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and two sisters.
Internment will be at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Due to the Corona virus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice Care Center, 3090B North 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506, or any charity of your choice
. For updated service information please go to legacyfuneralhomegj.com
.