Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Price. View Sign

William W. Price

October 29, 1930 - March 15, 2019

Longtime Grand Junction resident, William W. Price passed away March 15, 2019, at Community Hospital after an illness; he was 88.

Bill was born on October 29, 1930, in Paradise, California from the union of John and Mary Lou Price. He was raised and graduated high school in Oroville, California.

Bill was a United States Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam era and was stationed at Midway Island before his discharge as a Senior Chief Aerographers Mate. Bill then moved to Denver, Colorado working for the Colorado State Judicial Department as a Court Reporter and later moving to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1975.

Bill was married to Sue Price and she preceded him in death in 1990. He married Alice Price and she preceded him in death in 2004. Bill married his next door neighbor, Beth, at the Grand Junction Courthouse, on January 10, 2009, she survives.

Family and friends will always remember his unassuming nature and reluctance for taking credit or recognition for his achievements. He enjoyed all things outdoors; walking, hiking, biking, river rafting and had notably climbed 16 of the 14ers. Mt. Garfield was his favorite climbing destination.

Bill had volunteered at the Grand Junction Police Department since 1991. He left being one of three senior employees at the police department. He also volunteered for the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department as a Trail Host and for a suicide prevention program, when asked why he said "I've had a good life and I want to pass that on."

Bill leaves behind his wife, Beth; son, Paul Walker Edwards of Fort Meyers, Florida; daughters, Dawn Michelle Harrison of Grand Junction, Colorado; Keven Ann David of Las Vegas, Nevada; Erin Kelly Clark of Collbran, Colorado, and Kristie Leigh Clark of Palisade, Colorado. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren (and one on the way) to cherish his memory.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Martin Mortuary.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shield 616, c/o New Horizons Foundation, 5550 Tech Center Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80919.

Friends and family may leave their memories and condolences at



William W. PriceOctober 29, 1930 - March 15, 2019Longtime Grand Junction resident, William W. Price passed away March 15, 2019, at Community Hospital after an illness; he was 88.Bill was born on October 29, 1930, in Paradise, California from the union of John and Mary Lou Price. He was raised and graduated high school in Oroville, California.Bill was a United States Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam era and was stationed at Midway Island before his discharge as a Senior Chief Aerographers Mate. Bill then moved to Denver, Colorado working for the Colorado State Judicial Department as a Court Reporter and later moving to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1975.Bill was married to Sue Price and she preceded him in death in 1990. He married Alice Price and she preceded him in death in 2004. Bill married his next door neighbor, Beth, at the Grand Junction Courthouse, on January 10, 2009, she survives.Family and friends will always remember his unassuming nature and reluctance for taking credit or recognition for his achievements. He enjoyed all things outdoors; walking, hiking, biking, river rafting and had notably climbed 16 of the 14ers. Mt. Garfield was his favorite climbing destination.Bill had volunteered at the Grand Junction Police Department since 1991. He left being one of three senior employees at the police department. He also volunteered for the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department as a Trail Host and for a suicide prevention program, when asked why he said "I've had a good life and I want to pass that on."Bill leaves behind his wife, Beth; son, Paul Walker Edwards of Fort Meyers, Florida; daughters, Dawn Michelle Harrison of Grand Junction, Colorado; Keven Ann David of Las Vegas, Nevada; Erin Kelly Clark of Collbran, Colorado, and Kristie Leigh Clark of Palisade, Colorado. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren (and one on the way) to cherish his memory.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Martin Mortuary.Memorial contributions may be made to Shield 616, c/o New Horizons Foundation, 5550 Tech Center Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80919.Friends and family may leave their memories and condolences at www.martinmortuary.com Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Martin Mortuary

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close