Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Ray Beaver. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Ray Beaver



September 13, 1947 - February 18, 2020



William Ray Beaver, 72, died peacefully in the arms of his wife on February 18, 2020, at their home in Grand Junction, CO, after a courageous battle with lung disease.



Will was born on September 13, 1947, to George and Fran Beaver, who lived in Kannapolis, NC. William was happily married to Gayleen Beaver for 51 years, where they lived in Colorado.



William is survived by his wife, Gayleen Beaver; sisters, Betty (Gary) Walters, Janet (Wayne) Karriker, and Toni (Bill) Freyer; brother, Mike (Carol) Beaver, and brother-in-law, Rod (Tracey) Dieter, along with their families.



William really enjoyed hunting, 4-wheeling, camping, fishing, and spending time with his dog, Sage.



He was proud of his time in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. He was stationed on the USS Sacramento and River Boats.



Family and friend are invited to attend services at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 395 31 5/8 Road, Grand Junction, CO, on February 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.



Donations can be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church.



William Ray BeaverSeptember 13, 1947 - February 18, 2020William Ray Beaver, 72, died peacefully in the arms of his wife on February 18, 2020, at their home in Grand Junction, CO, after a courageous battle with lung disease.Will was born on September 13, 1947, to George and Fran Beaver, who lived in Kannapolis, NC. William was happily married to Gayleen Beaver for 51 years, where they lived in Colorado.William is survived by his wife, Gayleen Beaver; sisters, Betty (Gary) Walters, Janet (Wayne) Karriker, and Toni (Bill) Freyer; brother, Mike (Carol) Beaver, and brother-in-law, Rod (Tracey) Dieter, along with their families.William really enjoyed hunting, 4-wheeling, camping, fishing, and spending time with his dog, Sage.He was proud of his time in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. He was stationed on the USS Sacramento and River Boats.Family and friend are invited to attend services at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 395 31 5/8 Road, Grand Junction, CO, on February 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.Donations can be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close