William Ray Beaver
September 13, 1947 - February 18, 2020
William Ray Beaver, 72, died peacefully in the arms of his wife on February 18, 2020, at their home in Grand Junction, CO, after a courageous battle with lung disease.
Will was born on September 13, 1947, to George and Fran Beaver, who lived in Kannapolis, NC. William was happily married to Gayleen Beaver for 51 years, where they lived in Colorado.
William is survived by his wife, Gayleen Beaver; sisters, Betty (Gary) Walters, Janet (Wayne) Karriker, and Toni (Bill) Freyer; brother, Mike (Carol) Beaver, and brother-in-law, Rod (Tracey) Dieter, along with their families.
William really enjoyed hunting, 4-wheeling, camping, fishing, and spending time with his dog, Sage.
He was proud of his time in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. He was stationed on the USS Sacramento and River Boats.
Family and friend are invited to attend services at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 395 31 5/8 Road, Grand Junction, CO, on February 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Donations can be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020