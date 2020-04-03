Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Robert Hill. View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Send Flowers Obituary

William Robert Hill



September 29, 1935 - March 26, 2020



William Robert Hill passed away quietly at his home in Mesa, Colorado on Thursday, March 26, 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara Hill; daughters, Tammy Clark (Justin Clark), and Tania Hill-Carroll (Shannon Carroll), and sister, Shirley Reynolds.



William R. Hill "Bill" was born in Denver, Colorado to Wallace A. Hill and Regina "Dolly" Hill on September 29, 1935. The family moved to Edwards, Colorado, where they raised sheep and cattle on a ranch up East Lake Creek. He loved spending time on his horse in the mountains, riding broncs, and breaking horses.



Bill joined the Navy and became part of the SeeBees. There he learned construction and heavy equipment operation. He spent most of his service in the Bahamas and in California.



After the Navy, he earned an associate business degree and in 1961, married the love of his life, Barbara Miller. In 1965, they bought their ranch in Mesa, CO, where they raised registered beef. In 1972, their daughter, Tammy, was born, and in 1979, they had their second daughter, Tania. Bill loved ranching and raising cattle. Ranching, having good horses, and caring for his family were his passions.



Through the years, Bill also worked at the West Elk Mine as a lead scheduler for mine expansion; Occidental Oil Shale as a construction supervisor; he was a cost and scheduling engineer for Fenix and Scission, Las Vegas, Nevada, and cost and scheduler for SAIC in Denver.



Bill Hill will always be remembered as a loyal friend, an amazing father, and a loving husband whose unconditional love for his wife and family went beyond all measures. He will be greatly missed.



A graveside service will be held at Mesa Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held for all at a later date. Please sign up for notification from this web page when a date and time has been set.



