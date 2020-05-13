William Robinson PattersonJanuary 4, 1935 - April 18, 2020At the farm on 26 Road where he devoted so many hours, William R. Patterson died peacefully with loving family around him. He was a much respected Orthopedic Surgeon who practiced over four decades in the Grand Valley. In choosing Grand Junction he joined a thriving medical community and he quickly became known for his tireless dedication while caring for his patients. Slowly he built his practice which eventually became Rocky Mountain Orthopedics. With his partners and all their excellent staff, they provided the best possible orthopedic care.Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Bill was forever grateful for the sacrifices his parents made in bringing the family to America. Settling in Columbus, Ohio, his work ethic was apparent as he delivered papers and mowed lawns before he began his higher education at Ohio State University. He attended both college and medical school at Ohio State University. Interning at the University of Colorado Hospital in Denver gave him his first look at Colorado. Following two years of service in the Air Force, he went on to complete his orthopedic residency at the University of Michigan. Friendships were immensely important to him, and he remained close to many college and medical school classmates, making annual trips to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.He married Joan Tempel, and they had three children together. They later divorced, but his children and grandchildren were always his greatest source of pride and joy. Living in Grand Junction allowed him to pursue the things he loved; caring for the farm, hunting, fishing, hiking, and simply being outdoors. Pinon Mesa was one of Bill's favorite places and he made countless outings there with many of his closest friends and family. In the outdoors he was able to show his children the importance of caring for the land and all living creatures.In 1985 he married Donna Radford, RN. Over the years they began a search for land to pass to the children, and acquired a cabin on the Taylor River, and later a ranch in Montana. These beautiful places brought the family together many times. He loved teaching his grandchildren practical life skills like driving an old jeep, fly fishing, and looked for every opportunity to share his appreciation for nature.Dedicated to the medical community, he recognized the joy of being in a profession he loved. He fulfilled leadership roles at St. Mary's Hospital including Chief of Staff. As a man who cherished friendships, he was always willing to lend a hand. During his lengthy career he donated time overseas, providing care in both Nepal and Bhutan.Quiet and unassuming, he was willing to share his expertise on anything. Never idle, he loved projects, building a pond on the farm, constructing a barn and cow shed, working on old cars and refinishing furniture. He was an avid reader with an interest in many subjects, including biographies, finance, and anything about the natural world. His table was stacked with journals and books as he continued to learn throughout his life.Always accompanied by his beloved dogs, Bill spent his last years around the farm changing irrigation, mending fence, and just enjoying the little sanctuary he created.He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Robin; son, Tom; eight grandchildren; brothers, James Patterson, MD, and Alan Patterson, MD, along with numerous nieces and nephews.His oldest son, Bill, predeceased him.