Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450

Wilma Dean Graehling



September 12, 1927 - January 15, 2020



Born September 12, 1927, to John and Dorothy Kennedy in Hugo, OK, Wilma Dean was their only child and the apple of their eye. She was an avid reader, self-taught cook, seamstress, maker of quilts and afghans, lover of plants, flowers, gardening and canning the produce. She made each of her grandchildren a quilt for their eighth grade graduation and an afghan for high school graduation. She remembered all family birthdays with a card and gift.



Wilma graduated from Butte High School in Butte, Montana, and completed two years of a nursing program at Montana State in Bozeman. She was introduced to Robert Shorten at a friend's wedding and six weeks later they were married. They both loved country dances held in old school houses in Madison County. She worked in the medical field throughout her life.



They had two daughters, Linda and Lonnie; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.



She was a rancher's wife until she and Bob moved to Colorado in 1985 to be close to Linda's family and enjoy the milder climate. Arizona in the winter was a gift they both enjoyed. They remained close to Lonnie's Idaho family, but 500 miles apart meant more phone calls than visits. Her mother and Uncle Brown joined them in Grand Junction in 1988. Wilma and Bob attended sporting events for Shawn, Kent and Tony, and were known as Grandma and Papa by young and old alike.



Papa died of cancer in 1999. Wilma married Glen "Gerry" Cameron in 2000 and became active in a Jeep club exploring the Colorado and Utah back country. Gerry died in 2009 of cancer. Wilma was active in Grey Gourmet, Crossroads United Methodist Church and continued cheering on great-grandchildren at sporting events. She married Alex Graehling in 2013. Wilma had been blessed with good health until the last two years of her life. Her 90s saw a decline in her activity. She and Alex enjoyed quiet times until her death January 15, 2020.



She was preceded in death by parents, John and Dorothy Kennedy; and husbands, Robert Shorten and Gerry Cameron. She is survived by husband, Alex Graehling; his daughters, Reese and Glynda and family; her daughters, Linda (Bill) Marsh and Lonnie (John) Martinell, and grandchildren, Shawn (Jennifer), Kent (Stacey), Tony (Carmen) Marsh, Stacy (Tim) Grant, Misty (Kris Smith) Martinell, Erin (Nathan) Kennedy, Leslie Watson and their families.



A Celebration of her life will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, Grand Junction, CO on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.



To those friends and loved ones who have passed on before her, get your dancin' shoes on because she is ready to dance!



