May 25, 1932 - October 23, 2019



Jean Warnica passed away at HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction, Colorado on October 23, 2019. She was 87 years old.



Wilma Jean Morris was born May 25, 1932, five miles south of Montrose, Colorado at her grandparent's farm on Spring Creek Mesa to Mary (Patching) Morris and Ruben Morris. She lived at Montezuma when she was a baby and later at the Fish Hook Ranch near Dillon. She entered first grade at Lakeside School near Heeney. The family lived at the teacherage near the school. Her mother was a teacher and her father took any job available.



The family next lived in a very large log cabin close to Green Mountain Dam where her father worked from 1940 to 1942. Next the family moved to Dillon where her mother taught school and her father drove the school bus. In 1944 the Morris family moved to Montrose where her father worked for Western Colorado Power Company until his retirement. Her mother taught at Maple Grove and Colona.



Jean graduated from Montrose County High School on her 17th birthday, May 25th, 1949 and was the valedictorian. Jean and Calvin Warnica were married July 1, 1949, in Aztec, New Mexico. After graduating from Parks School of Business in Denver in November 1949, Jean worked for the Burlington Railroad. In May of 1950 Jean and Cal moved to Uravan and lived there for ten years. On August 18, 1961 the Warnica family moved to Nucla. Jean worked for West End School District in Naturita from 1963 to 1987.



She was a member of the Union Congregational Church in Nucla, Bethany Chapter #148, Rimrocker Historical Society, and the Uncompahgre Retired School Employees' Association. Her special interests were her family, fishing, camping, reading, and growing pretty flowers.



Jean is survived by son, Ted (Bonnie) Warnica; daughters, Cherri (Dan) Cooper and Beverly (Mike) Bouwkamp. Jean is also survived by grandchildren, Brittany and Robyn Warnica, Rick and Stacie Becker, Jessi (Ryan) and Dylan (Sarah) Cooper, Michelle (Anthony) Bonanno, and Kelly Bouwkamp, and great-grandchildren, Calvin and Lisa Sutherland, AJ and Mia Bonanno, and Oscar and Vivian Cooper. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cal; sisters, Dorothy Thompson and Rose Brown, and her grandson, John Calvin Bouwkamp.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Union Congregational Church, Box 367, Nucla, CO 81424 or HopeWest 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



