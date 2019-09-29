Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Jean Dunn. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Wilma Jean Dunn



November 22, 1937 - September 25, 2019



Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother ~



Wilma "Jean" Dunn, 81 years of age, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, in Springfield, Missouri.



Jean was born on November 22, 1937, to W.W. "Bill" and Opal (Scroggins) Clark in Grand Junction, CO. She graduated from Grand Junction High School and the Grand Junction Beauty College.



Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon E. Dunn, and daughter, Joan Johnson. She is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline (Tex) Rehrig, Junction City, KS, and Suzan (Doug) Scott, Springfield, MO; son, Steve (Bonnie) Biskup, Cypress, TX; grandchildren, Melisa (Tim) Lagerstrom, Brookshire, TX; Mary (Johnathan) Leadabrand and Charles Rehrig, Junction City, KS; Nicole Lively, Bryce Lively and Krysalyn Biskup, Grand Junction, CO, and Mekelya Biskup, Cypress, TX, and three great-grandsons.



Jean lived the majority of her life in Grand Junction, Colorado. Jean worked for many years as a bartender and hairdresser before finishing her working years as a patient driver for the V.A. Hospital. Jean was an avid angler, loved to hunt, play bingo and slot machines, and travel. Her legacy is punctuated by her cooking and generous heart! She loved being with her family and times of fellowship always involved a meal somewhere.



In June 2016, Jean made the best decision of her life, and that was to accept the Lord Jesus into her heart and make Him her Lord and Savior. Though we will miss her tremendously, we praise the Lord that we know where she will spend her eternity!



Funeral services were held at Greenlawn Funeral Home East in Springfield, MO. Colorado graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 10:00 a.m., at the Grand Junction Memorial Gardens, Grand Junction, CO.



Donations in Jean's memory may be made to Assemblies of God World Missions (#2743268), 1445 N. Boonville Ave., Springfield, MO 65802. Please include (#2743268 (70)) in the note area on your donation check.



Care has been entrusted to Callahan-Edfast Mortuary.



