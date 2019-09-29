Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Lynn. View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM Cowboy Church 1867 CO Hwy 172 Durango , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Wilma Lynn



July 28, 1935 - September 22, 2019



Wilma Gene Sutton Lynn passed away, surrounded by her family, on September 22, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1935, in Durango, CO to Stanley and Geneva Sutton.



Growing up at the family ranch on Florida Mesa she created many cherished memories. As a young woman she met the love of her life, Joseph Lynn. They were married on April 5, 1959, and started a storybook full of adventures. Out of this union God blessed them with four children; sons, Keith and Kent, and daughters Lynda and Larinda.



Throughout the years Wilma opened her heart and her home to anyone, making sure they left with a full stomach and feeling loved. Her breakfasts were a novelty enjoyed by many. Wilma's strong work ethics led her to many adventures, including memorable ones at Lori's in the mall, Montgomery Wards, and their business at La Questa Ranch. These left her with many great friends and lasting memories.



Some of her greatest joys were supporting and enjoying her husband's passions of horses, music and flying. Wilma took many trips around the world to beautiful places with Joe while he was an airline captain, something she was very proud of. Later in life she loved being surrounded by her grandkids and great-grandkids. Their laughter and smiles brought her so much joy. One of Wilma's best kept secrets was her green thumb which left the gardens she created full of brilliant beautiful flowers.



She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Joseph Lynn; son, Keith Lynn; daughter, Lynda Edwards (Pat); daughter, Larinda Lynn (Rod); nine grandkids, and 17 great-grandkids. Wilma was preceded in death by parents, Stanley and Geneva; brothers, Larry Keith and Delbert, and son, Kent Lynn.



Wilma's life will be celebrated on October 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Durango Cowboy Church, 1867 CO Hwy 172, Durango, CO 81303.



In lieu of gifts, the family is asking for flowers to be sent to the church. One of Wilma's biggest joys was ANY kind of flowers, from alfalfa blooms, wildflowers, to sage, she loved it all. We are hoping to fill the service with brilliant colors to make her smile.

