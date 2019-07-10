Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winfield Scott Webb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Winfield Scott Webb enjoyed an adventuresome and successful life. Born in Los Angeles, raised in New York, as he said "born on one coast, raised on another." His parents were Samuel and Ann Gwyneth (Gill) Webb. Sam was a mechanical engineer for the City of New York and Ann Gwyneth was a movie extra (Golden girl) in silent western films. Tragedy struck when Sam died of a sudden heart attack in 1937. Scott was 7 years old. This was not only emotionally but financially disastrous as Ann could not make ends meet during those Depression years. Scott was sent to live on a Boys Ranch while his mother was taken in by relatives. While living at the Ranch, Scott became an accomplished rider on the horse (Peg) assigned to him. For a city boy he was quite proud of this "mane reign, bareback-command-control close relationship" Years later he realized this was quite therapeutic for a young boy who had lost his father and whose mother was forced to live with relatives without room for an 11 year old boy. Scott and his mother got back on their own again during his teens. Then at age 17 he left high school mid-term in 1947 to join the Army Air Corps-with his mother signing permission for him to enlist. The military suited Scott well. He achieved his GED and preformed as Crew Chief on P-47N, RF80-1 P-80 aircraft---these being the first operational jets. Scott's enlistment was up in 1950 and as a newly discharged young man he was seeking his place in the world. As such he did a wide variety of odd jobs, whatever was available at the place and time. He was very good with his hands, had a winning personality, would tackle most anything and complete it with excellence. He travelled much of the Western United States via hitch hike, freight trains, junker cars; sleeping in various places and homes of friends. During this time jobs were scarce and money equally so. Being alone and hungry was not a new adventure. This ceased with his return to Los Angeles and re-enlistment into the United States Air Force in 1951. During this tenure he was with the Strategic Air Command maintaining B-29 and KC-97 aircraft. Travel as only the SAC could do took him to Japan, England, Africa, Libya, and throughout the United States. March Field, CA was his home base. While at March Field he met and married Dorothy Reynolds in 1954. Scott was honorably discharged from his second tour of duty in 1955. Scott and Dorothy had 2 children, Mark Stephen and Laura Leslie. Laura was severely handicapped and lived her life under constant care. Despite this the family was able to reside in Canada for 10 years with Kimberly-Clark, in Minnesota 4 years and Illinois 3 years. Completing numerous management courses through his employer, Scott progressively moved to mid and upper management positions. Scott and Dorothy's marriage ended in 1973 with Laura now residing at Beverly Farm and Mark in high school in Illinois. 1974 found Scott in Albuquerque, NM as President of Gulton Industries, Data Systems Division. It was here that he met and married Patty Roberts Franklin. Together they enjoyed life combining there families and living in various locations-Suffield, CT Richardson and Grapevine, TX Central City and Grand Junction, CO. During these years Scott held positions of senior management with companies in the data electronics/CATV fields, eventually forming his own sales rep company. Traveling to Denver frequently afforded Scott and Patty opportunity to explore the nearby mountain communities. In 1989 they purchased a very run down 1873 Victorian home in Central City. This was pre-gaming. After completely restoring it to it's original beauty and turning an unfinished outbuilding into a guest house, they opened the Winfield Scott Bed and Breakfast Suites in 1991. Scott gradually turned his CATV business over to his son, Mark. The Webbs lived in Central City for 14 years, operating the B and B full time for 7 of those years. They were very active in all aspects of the community. Scott served on city council during a time of great transition, was active in the Historical Society, Elk's Club and an avid supporter of the Central City Opera. In 2004 the Webbs retired, selling their Central City property and relocating to Grand Junction, CO to be near family. Throughout Scott's life in addition to a widely varied business career, his hobbies and interests included; motorcycles(owned 4), Sailboats(owned 2), train enthusiast, military aircraft expert, music lover-especially Broadway musicals of which he enjoyed many on the New York Broadway stage. He loved his family and his Church family at the Patterson Road Church of Christ, especially his dear friend Doug Clayton, minister. Scott passed away on Friday, July 5th, 2019 at his home where he wanted to be surrounded by family. He is survived by his son, Mark(Gail) Webb and his grandson Guy Webb; his stepchildren Robin (Joe) Guernsey, Wren (Krista) Franklin, and step granddaughter Bethany (Ryan) Kitlitz. His daughter, Laura, passed away in 2017. He is also survived by his wife of 44 years, Patty. Cremated remains will be inurned in the family plot at Hillside Cemetery in Purcell, OK at a later date. Following his wishes there will be no formal services. Instead: in Scott's words: "Have a thought of me as you, go out to a fine dinner with someone you love enjoy a live concert take a bike ride, a train ride, or sail on a sailboat go to church among friends and be thankful Ask someone: what can I do for you today?" All of which he did frequently. He loved life and lived well.



