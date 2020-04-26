Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winona Lois Quast. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Winona Lois Quast



April 14, 1931 - April 17, 2020



Born to Thomas DeWitt McClatchy and Frances Marguerite Hamilton McClatchy in Olney, Texas where she was raised, she was the youngest of five children and was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Judith Schielke and Laverne Voth; brother, Tex McClatchy, and twin brother, Winston McClatchy. She attended Harden Simmons University from 1948-1951 and completed her degree in Physical Education from Western State College in 1953.



She married Crosby Perry-Smith June 16, 1951, in Olney, Texas. They had two daughters, Clarinda Spees of Twin Falls, ID, and Robin Allen (Tod) of Steamboat Springs, CO. She has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Oliver (Alanna) Spees - Hiro and Cora (great-grand), Tanner (Alexandra) Spees - Jackson (great-grand), Heidi Knauss (Cody) all of Grand Junction, CO; Anya (Joshua) Bryan - John Crosby and Annabelle (great-grand) of Steamboat Springs, CO; Thomas Allen of Boulder, CO, and Kristopher Allen of Steamboat Springs, CO.



Winona was an adventurer, known as the Road Runner, her passion was traveling and driving her 39' RV which had her Jeep, motorcycle, mountain bike, canoe, and kayak all in tow to all 50 states. She loved to hike, ski and camp.



She met and married Wilbert "Bill" Quast of Lake Bluff, IL, another adventurer. They married May 11, 1991, aboard the cruise ship SS Independence, Honolulu, HI. Bill preceded Winona in death May 31, 1994. She gained six step-children who have given her 14 step-grandchildren and 15 step-great grandchildren. Winona lived many years in Colorado; Colorado Springs, Gunnison, Leadville, Steamboat Springs, Littleton, and finally, Grand Junction. She also lived 11 years in Sacramento, CA, where she taught physical education. She lived life well and loved sharing time with family and friends. She attended First Presbyterian Church of Grand Junction where she developed many great friends and enjoyed their fellowship.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to HopeWest Hospice Care Center or .



