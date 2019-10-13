Winston Rule Gould

Winston Rule Gould

December 15, 1938 - October 6, 2019

On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Winston "Pete" R. Gould of Collbran, CO, devoted husband, proud father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 80.

Pete was born on December 15, 1938, to Rule and Martha Gould in Denver, CO. Pete would go on to serve in the USAF and Colorado State Patrol before starting his own successful business, Colorado Antler Art, with his wife and best friend of 45 years, Vicki Gould.

Pete loved fishing, hunting, carpentry, re-building cars, and most of all, humor that he shared with family, friends and those across the gas pump alike. It wasn't unusual for a waitress, store clerk or nurse to know him by name and vice versa. He created a legacy of nicknames and "Pete-isms" such as "bean squeezin's" (coffee), that have become our distinct family vocabulary to share with others.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rule and Martha, and brother Robert. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Gould; daughters, Debbie and Laura; granddaughters, Kaylin and Jordan, and brothers, Ken and Tom.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019
