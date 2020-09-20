Yolanda Monte (Dorsey)June 30, 1926 - September 14, 2020Yolanda, "YO YO," was born in Manhattan, NY, to Michael and Antoinnette Lisi, on a hot summer day, perfectly suited for a red headed fire cracker who lit up the world for 94 years! Sadly, she lost her mother at the age of three; she and her sisters, Rosie and Nettie, were raised by their father and sixteen year old sister, Mary.In 1946, Yolanda met the love of her life, Carmine Monte, after he returned from bravely serving his country in WWII. Carmine and Yolanda were married at Coney Island and soon moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where they raised their three children and owned Monte's Auto Sales with their sons.Her passion was people and she loved to entertain. Mama Mia, what a cook! She was famous for her NY cheesecakes and if you asked for her recipe, she would agree for the price of a dollar bill with your signature. Yolanda was a wonderful mother, and grandmother, and devoted great-grandmother. She blessed many people with her wisdom and positivity, keeping an open door and heart for all of her friends and family. She was the spice of life!She was preceded in death by her husband, Carmine; son, Victor, and son-in-law, Greg. She is survived by son, Richard; daughter, Joyce; grandchildren, Dustyn (Anthony) Cipperly and Dylan (Katie) Reimer; great-grandchildren, Jordyn and Jayde Cipperly, and many beautiful nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Callahan-Edfast with a viewing the preceding evening, Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 6 - 8:00 p.m.The family extends their heartfelt appreciation for all of Yo Yo's caregivers and the entire staff of HopeWest Hospice.