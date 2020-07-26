Zella Joey Anne Harlan



May 8, 1931 - July 17, 2020



Zella Joey Anne Harlan was born on May 8, 1931 in Wenatchee, WA, to Joe and Zella Turner. She grew up in Bellingham, WA, with her brothers, Cliff Turner of Oregon City, OR, and Chuck Turner of Grand Junction, CO, whom recently moved to Spokane, WA. She also had one sister, Evelyn Reeves, who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by both spouses, Joe Lester and Wes Harlan.



Joann is survived by children, Solitare Ferguson of San Jose, CA; Dana Lester of Sandy, OR; Candy Lester of Clifton, CO; John Harlan of Vernal, UT; Ken Harlan of WY; Susan Carlos of DeBeque, CO; Cathy Harlan of Clifton, CO; Curt Harlan of TX, and Theri Bellean of Thornton, CO. She had 28 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.



During her adult life she lived in Anderson, CA and was a medical assistant for four doctors. She enjoyed taking x-rays so much that she returned to college and earned a degree in Radiological Technology.



In 1978 she met and married Wes Harlan and moved to Clifton, CO. She worked for Hall Orthopedic. After retirement, she became office assistant to Dr. James Dunn.



She had a love for music and she and her sister provided music for the VA Hospital on Sundays for their church services. Music continued in duets, trios, and choir. Her greatest joy was found in Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Grand Junction Seventh-day Adventist Church and was a faithful volunteer for the community center.



Joann had many hobbies of which a few would be reading, camping, sewing, gardening, and serving Christ.



Joann's breath of life has returned to her creator, God. She is now sleeping in the grave, awaiting the return of her Lord and Savior.



Joann's body has been donated to CMU's Forensic Body Farm. She made the arrangements a few years ago, because of her love of serving others. She felt she was helping humanity.



Pending the outcome of COVID-19, the celebration of her life will be held at the Grand Junction SDA Church on Sabbath, May 8, 2021.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HopeWest Hospice. We couldn't have managed without the Hospice team, they truly have been our saving grace.



