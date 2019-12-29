Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zina Marie Smilie. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Zina Marie Smilie



December 19, 1952 - December 3, 2019



Zina Marie Smilie passed December 3, 2019, after a lengthy illness and she has moved into "Higher Ground."



She was born in Denver, Colorado, and lived in Glenwood Springs during her early years, then in Gunnison, Colorado, where she attended her third grade class year as a member of an observation class of the Western State College.



In 1961 she moved to Cedaredge, Colorado, later to Glenwood Springs, and then to Grand Junction. In high school she was honored to be a part of the All-State Orchestra and traveled to several special performances. She graduated from high school in 1971 and received a scholarship to Mesa College. After graduation she worked at the American Baptist Convention Center in Green Lake, Wisconsin.There she met a Scotsman and they traveled in Scotland and Europe during the winter. In the summer of 1973, while enrolled in Colorado Mountain College, she was involved with an Exchange Student project in Mexico.



In the fall, while enrolled in Mesa State College, she suffered from a cancerous growth on her Hypothalamus gland located on the top portion of her spinal column. These were the days before MRIs in Grand Junction, so after preliminary operations she was airlifted to Denver, where the only CAT scan in Colorado was at the time. They were able to remove some of the cancerous growth and after completing seven weeks of radiation therapy, she was able to return to Grand Junction and complete her Mesa College studies and an AS Degree. Because of these operations and later radiation, she was informed she might develop balance problems later in life and would not be able to conceive.



She entered Colorado State University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics. Returning to Grand Junction, she entered the Real Estate field with Mountain Realty. During this time she did considerable volunteer work, including at Grand Mesa Christian Association and in Alaska with the Christian Camping on Woody Island near Kodiak, AK. She often volunteered and taught craft projects in nursing homes located about the Grand Valley. It was during this time that she met Kenneth Smilie. They were married in 1981 and lived in Collbran, Colorado, for over 35 years.



She was an active member of the Molina Baptist Church. Zina was employed at the Collbran Job Corps as a clerk in their Commissary for many years. As time progressed she developed difficulty with balance and the use of her arms. A serious fall sent her to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, and eventually to Palisade Living Center and Aspen Ridge Living Center, Grand Junction. While there she, sometimes, could help some of the residents cope with the situations they found challenging.



She leaves behind her husband, Kenneth Smilie, of Collbran, CO, and her father, Richard Elliott, of Grand Junction, Colorado. Her mother, Vonnie Elliott, passed away in 2003, and her Coast Guard brother, Mark Elliott, died in 1984.



A memorial service will be Friday, January 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary.



Zina Marie SmilieDecember 19, 1952 - December 3, 2019Zina Marie Smilie passed December 3, 2019, after a lengthy illness and she has moved into "Higher Ground."She was born in Denver, Colorado, and lived in Glenwood Springs during her early years, then in Gunnison, Colorado, where she attended her third grade class year as a member of an observation class of the Western State College.In 1961 she moved to Cedaredge, Colorado, later to Glenwood Springs, and then to Grand Junction. In high school she was honored to be a part of the All-State Orchestra and traveled to several special performances. She graduated from high school in 1971 and received a scholarship to Mesa College. After graduation she worked at the American Baptist Convention Center in Green Lake, Wisconsin.There she met a Scotsman and they traveled in Scotland and Europe during the winter. In the summer of 1973, while enrolled in Colorado Mountain College, she was involved with an Exchange Student project in Mexico.In the fall, while enrolled in Mesa State College, she suffered from a cancerous growth on her Hypothalamus gland located on the top portion of her spinal column. These were the days before MRIs in Grand Junction, so after preliminary operations she was airlifted to Denver, where the only CAT scan in Colorado was at the time. They were able to remove some of the cancerous growth and after completing seven weeks of radiation therapy, she was able to return to Grand Junction and complete her Mesa College studies and an AS Degree. Because of these operations and later radiation, she was informed she might develop balance problems later in life and would not be able to conceive.She entered Colorado State University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics. Returning to Grand Junction, she entered the Real Estate field with Mountain Realty. During this time she did considerable volunteer work, including at Grand Mesa Christian Association and in Alaska with the Christian Camping on Woody Island near Kodiak, AK. She often volunteered and taught craft projects in nursing homes located about the Grand Valley. It was during this time that she met Kenneth Smilie. They were married in 1981 and lived in Collbran, Colorado, for over 35 years.She was an active member of the Molina Baptist Church. Zina was employed at the Collbran Job Corps as a clerk in their Commissary for many years. As time progressed she developed difficulty with balance and the use of her arms. A serious fall sent her to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, and eventually to Palisade Living Center and Aspen Ridge Living Center, Grand Junction. While there she, sometimes, could help some of the residents cope with the situations they found challenging.She leaves behind her husband, Kenneth Smilie, of Collbran, CO, and her father, Richard Elliott, of Grand Junction, Colorado. Her mother, Vonnie Elliott, passed away in 2003, and her Coast Guard brother, Mark Elliott, died in 1984.A memorial service will be Friday, January 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close