Zola Luthy Kohntopp



September 2, 1921 - October 25, 2020



On September 2, 1921, Zola Chatwin was born in Rexburg, ID. She later took the name of her second father, Theodore Ricks, and mother, Beulah Ricks.



Zola was called home to live with her Heavenly Father on October 25, 2020.



She is preceded in death by her first husband, Ferdinand Thomas Luthy; her parents, and seven siblings, Arvie Edwin, Elaine, Jay, Elizabeth, Lynn, Willard (Bunny) Bunnell, and Shirley. Zola was also preceded by her second husband, Bill Madron, and third husband, Ray Kohntopp. She was proposed to by a fourth, but she declined saying "three was enough"!



Zola is survived by daughter, Jeanne B. (Bill) Killgore, and son, Verle (Annyta) Luthy of Boise, ID.



Zola spent many years in the Glens Ferry, Hammett area where Ferdie farmed, and she cooked for the workers. They lived just off of the interstate where it was easy for anyone who knew and loved her to stop and spend time with her. She loved seeing and preparing meals for anyone who came by. Her shining glory was preparing Thanksgiving dinner for her entire family and seeing how many people she could squeeze into her tiny double wide living room. Her grandchildren especially enjoyed playing in the outbuildings, climbing trees, and spending the whole day doing what kids did back then.



Grandchildren include Brett Ace Ballard, Derek N. Ballard, and Brady Trent Ballard, and Wady Luthy, Marnie Luthy, and Erin Luthy.



As you can imagine being one of eight children, there were many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and step-children; she loved them all.



In 2007, after the death of her third husband, Raymond Kohntopp, she moved to Colorado to live with her daughter, Jeanne (Bill) Killgore.



Zola will be buried beside her first husband, Ferdinand Thomas Luthy, at Glen Rest Cemetery in Glens Ferry, ID. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020.



