Aaron Fenton, 81, of Gladwin, passed away on March 22, 2020, at Mid Michigan Medical Center, Gratiot. He was born on January 11, 1939, the son of Frank and Bessie (Graves) Fenton in Gladwin. On February 7, 1959, he was united in marriage to his true love Anna Keen in Gladwin. Aaron was employed by Dow Corning as an operator until his retirement. He later drove bus for Gladwin County Transit and was a firefighter for Gladwin Rural Fire Department.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Anna Fenton of Gladwin; children, Sheri Block of Bay City, Aaron (Deneen) Fenton of Gladwin, Patrick Fenton of Gladwin, Suzanne (Richard) Deyarmond of Beaverton, and Annette (Michael) McIntosh of Gladwin.
His children blessed him with 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; infant sister; and son-in-law, Craig Block.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 25, 2020