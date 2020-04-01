|
|
Alan Crawford, 71, of Gladwin, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1949, the son of Keith and Dorothy (Collins) Crawford in Cass City. On March 5, 1983, he was united in marriage to Carol Stewart in Gladwin. Alan was a farmer for Crawford's Dairy Farm. He was an avid bowler, devout member of the United Methodist Church, and active member of G.A.F.T. (Gladwin Area Friends of the Theatre).
Left to cherish are his wife of 37 years, Carol Crawford of Gladwin; children, Owen Crawford of Gladwin, Kent (Lynda) Crawford of Gladwin, Tiffany Crawford of Gladwin, and Lance (Penny) Crawford of Grayling. His children blessed him with two beautiful grandchildren, Madeline and Brittany. He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy Crawford of Gladwin; siblings, Janet Crawford of Colorado, Dave (Linda) Crawford of Gladwin, Brian (Lenore) Crawford of Midland, Diane Smith of Oregon, and Ruth (Carl) Schalm of Virginia; along with several nieces and nephews.
Honoring his wishes cremation will take place. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 2, 2020