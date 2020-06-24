Alan Crawford, 71, of Gladwin, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1949, the son of Keith and Dorothy (Collins) Crawford in Cass City. On March 5, 1983, he was united in marriage to Carol Stewart in Gladwin. Alan was a farmer for Crawford's Dairy Farm. He was an avid bowler, devout member of the United Methodist Church and an active member of G.A.F.T. (Gladwin Area Friends of the Theatre).
Left to cherish are his wife of 37 years, Carol Crawford of Gladwin; children, Owen Crawford of Gladwin, Kent (Lynda) Crawford of Gladwin, Tiffany Crawford of Gladwin, and Lance (Penny) Crawford of Grayling. His children blessed him with two beautiful grandchildren, Madeline and Brittany. He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy Crawford of Gladwin; siblings, Janet Crawford of Colorado, Dave (Linda) Crawford of Gladwin, Brian (Lenore) Crawford of Midland, Diane Smith of Oregon, and Ruth (Carl) Schalm of Virginia; along with several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, with a BBQ, starting at 1 p.m. located at the family farm, 4151 Schmidt Road, Gladwin, Michigan, 48624. All are welcome to come and share memories of a wonderful man. Casual summer dress attire. The day will conclude with a bonfire in the evening. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Left to cherish are his wife of 37 years, Carol Crawford of Gladwin; children, Owen Crawford of Gladwin, Kent (Lynda) Crawford of Gladwin, Tiffany Crawford of Gladwin, and Lance (Penny) Crawford of Grayling. His children blessed him with two beautiful grandchildren, Madeline and Brittany. He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy Crawford of Gladwin; siblings, Janet Crawford of Colorado, Dave (Linda) Crawford of Gladwin, Brian (Lenore) Crawford of Midland, Diane Smith of Oregon, and Ruth (Carl) Schalm of Virginia; along with several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, with a BBQ, starting at 1 p.m. located at the family farm, 4151 Schmidt Road, Gladwin, Michigan, 48624. All are welcome to come and share memories of a wonderful man. Casual summer dress attire. The day will conclude with a bonfire in the evening. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Jun. 24 to Jul. 1, 2020.