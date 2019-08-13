|
|
Mr. Alan Larson, 83, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Horizon Assisted Living following a brief illness. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 29, 1936 to the late George and Rose (Kilcline) Larson. He married the former Delores Urbanczyk on Feb. 24, 1968 in Warren, Michigan, she preceded him in death on Oct. 8, 2006. He was retired from Progress Patterns in Southfield as a wood pattern maker. He and Delores moved to Gladwin on Secord Lake in 1997 and were members of Our Savior Lutheran Church. Alan enjoyed being up north on Secord Lake watching the water activities and boats going by and socializing with the neighbors as they walked by and stopped to say hi.
He is survived by his children, David and Danielle Larson, Larry and Eileen Larson and Alan P. and Andrea Larson; four grandchildren, Nick, Dan, Cody and Jessica; and one great-grandson, River; a twin sister, Elaine Kapps. His brother David preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. from Our Savior Lutheran Church will Pastor James Krach presiding with burial in Highland Cemetery. Family were present at Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and will be on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Our Savior Lutheran Church-Building Fund.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Aug. 14, 2019