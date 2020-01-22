|
Mr. Lynch 75 passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center-Gladwin following a battle with lung disease. He was born in Flint, Michigan on April 30, 1944 to the late Bernard and Beatrice (Lakin) Lynch. Al served in the U. S. Army and was retired from Gladwin Hospital as a respiratory Therapist. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Church and the Gladwin K of C. He enjoyed golfing, his greatest enjoyment was being with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Gail, whom he married on April 20, 1991, his children Michelle Springborn, Dena Grove, Thomas & April Lynch, Amy & Richard" Duke" Rankin and Dan and Bethany Caldarona; 10 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; his siblings Kathy Runnels, Frances Martin, Rita Lynch, Pauline Lynch, Joan McKenzie and Leo Lynch. He was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Heslop, Barbara Kolaski, and Robert Michael.
Funeral Liturgy will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 12 noon at Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Fr. Marcel Portelli presiding with committal and military honors at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family will greet friends and family at the church from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of mass. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donors choice or Sacred Heart Church for monetary gifts and flowers may be sent to Sacred Heart Church.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 23, 2020