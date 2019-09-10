|
|
Albert "Zeke" Vorachek, 86, of Gladwin, went to his heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Oct. 30, 1932, the son of Thomas and Florence (LaFreniere) Vorachek, in Hafford, Saskatchewan. At the age of three, his family moved and settled in Flint, Michigan. There he met and fell in love with his future wife and devoted life partner Betty Gagnon. They were married on Feb. 23, 1952, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flint. While raising a family Zeke was employed for A/C Spark Plug until his retirement in 1980 after 30 dedicated years of service.
After being weekenders for eight years, Zeke and Betty decided to move to Harrison after retirement. After moving to Harrison, he was able to resume many of his favorite hobbies. He was a true sportsmen, whether it was hunting, fishing, or training his dogs. His passion, among his hobbies, were raising his dogs. Through these activities he was able to meet many people and sustain many friendships that lasted a lifetime. Even through all of his life's adventures he knew what was most important in his life. There wasn't anything he valued and cherished more than his family. To them he was simply "pops", and he adored them more than anything in the world.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Betty Vorachek of Gladwin; three children, Tom Vorachek of Florida, Gail Schloegl of Florida, Scott (Alberta) Vorachek of Gladwin. His children blessed him with five beautiful granddaughters, Summer (Rob) Smith, Stacey (Darrell) Mesarosh, Erica Horn, Savanah Vorachek, Rashell Vorachek; nine special great-granddaughters, Kali, Paige, Karlee, Jenna, Kristin, Katlyn, Sarah, Morgan and River. He is also survived by one sister, Alice Harris; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; four sisters and one brother.
A memorial mass honoring Zeke will be conducted by Fr. J. Marcel Portelli on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Harrison, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be made according to or St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Harrison.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Sept. 11, 2019