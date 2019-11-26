|
Alfred Bernhard Langen, age 78, of Gladwin passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Woodland Hospice House in Mount Pleasant with his loving family by his side.
Alfred was born on Oct. 15, 1941 in Oakland, California to Bernhard and Alvina (Vonnegut) Langen. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War Era. He moved to the Gladwin area in 2007 from Santa Rosa California. Alfred was married on April 18, 2010 in Prescott, Michigan to Erika Clauhsen-Lohrmann. He was very active in the Orden der Hermann Sohn where he served as President for 12 years at the Elmhurst Lodge #53 and then served two years as the Grand President of the California Lodges, he was editor of the California German Newspaper for 15 years. Alfred was a photographer in the US Air Force and he continued with this passion of photography throughout his life. He enjoyed learning and teaching himself new things. Alfred was a wonderful husband, father and especially loved his children.
Alfred is survived by his loving wife, Erika Langen of Gladwin; daughter, Monika (Keith) Pfannes of Gladwin; sons, Fred (Jodie) Langen of Oakland, CA, Ben (Crystal) Langen of Pleasanton, CA and Martin (Teri) Lohrmann of Santa Rosa, CA; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, John (Sally) Langen of San Ramon, CA; and sister, Martha (Tom) Bratton of San Lorenzo, CA; brother-in-law, Hans Peter Clauhsen of San Mateo, CA and several nieces and nephews. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for Alfred Bernhard Langen will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Paul Kruse officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Christler Funeral Home-Prudenville Chapel and Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Alfred are asked to be directed to Woodland Hospice House. Christler Funeral Home-Prudenville Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.christler-holdship.com
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 27, 2019