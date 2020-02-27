|
|
Alfred Ehle, 91, of Gladwin, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. He was born on February 22, 1928 in Harrison, to Walter and Lula Ehle. On August 5, 1950, he was united in marriage to his true love Frieda Selich at Zion Lutheran Church in Oberlin. They made their home in Gladwin where Alfred was a dairy farmer. He was proud of his farm and keeping it in meticulous condition. In his youth, Alfred excelled on the baseball field and also enjoyed trout fishing and deer hunting. In retirement, he enjoyed golf and bowling as well. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church where he had held several positions, over the years, including president of the congregation and also had been elected to the Gladwin Community School Board during the consolidation of the country schools.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 69 years, Frieda Ehle; four children, James (Lorraine) Ehle, Dave (Dawn) Ehle, Lois Ehle and Denise (David) Genise. His children blessed him with nine grandchildren, Brandon, Trevor, Ryan, Daniel, Thomas, Michelle, Abigail, Laura and Amanda; six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Roger (Patsy) Ehle. He was preceded in death by his son, Keith; his parents, and sister, Alma Jesse.
Funeral services honoring Mr. Ehle wsa conducted by Pastor James Krach on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Gladwin. Visitation was held on Monday, February 24 from 3-7 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin and at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkoko tovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 28, 2020