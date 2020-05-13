Alton Royal Ford
1957 - 2020
Alton Royal Ford, 62, of Gladwin, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Health, Midland. He was born on August 13, 1957, the son of Alton Richard and Josephine (Gonzalez) Ford in Adrian. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion Post 171 in Gladwin. He was a skilled carpenter by trade and loved woodworking. He had a passion for aviation and in his spare time enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Eric (Chrystal) Ford of Cheboygan; grandchildren, Ethan and Brennan; parents, Alton and Josephine Ford of Beaverton; brother, Bryan Ford of Lathrup Village; sisters, Lori Holifield of Quincy and Joyce Klaus of Fort Wayne, IN; along with several nieces and nephews.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Homes. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from May 13 to May 20, 2020.
