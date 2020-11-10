1/1
Andrea R. Burgess
Andrea R. Burgess, 43, of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. She was born on February 9, 1977, the daughter of Jack and Rose Richards in West Branch, MI. She was united in marriage to Charles Burgess and they shared many wonderful memories together.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Charles Burgess of Gladwin; three sons, Bryan, Daniel and Damien Cook, all of Gladwin; and a beautiful granddaughter, Emma Cook of Florida. She is also survived by her mother, Rose Baker of Gladwin; sisters, Leslee Welch of Prudenville and Jolee Richards of Texas; and father, Jack Richards of Arizona. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Hailey Cook; grandparents, Rose and John Louk; and grandparents, Barbara and Darwin Stone.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home-Gladwin.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
