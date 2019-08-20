|
|
Angela Nicole Grimes Hayward, 43, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at home in South Carolina.
Angela was born in Standish, Michigan, on Jan. 25, 1976. She was the daughter of Cindy Mcleod (Clark) and Randy and Lee Grimes. She graduated from Gladwin High School in 1994. Angela enjoyed being with family, cooking, baking, gardening, and spending time at Pratt Lake. She was a hard worker and determined, and will be remembered for her loving and generous nature.
She is survived by her fiancé, Joseph Kelley; her children, Alexandria Hayward, Elijah Fitzpatrick, and Adam Hillier. She is also survived by her parents; her sisters, Kailyn Mcleod, Anna (Grimes) and Kyle Middleton, and Sarah (Grimes) and Dale Foster Jr.; her brothers, Kristopher Grimes (Le Cao), Joshua Gunderman, and Benjamin Gunderman; her grandfather, Joseph Clark; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Carol Clark; and her grandparents, Frank and Kathleen Grimes.
A celebration of Angela's life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 1-4 p.m., at the Sage Township Hall in Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gladwin County Animal Shelter.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Aug. 21, 2019