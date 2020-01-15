Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Beaverton, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Beaverton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angilena Babinec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angilena M. Babinec


1974 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angilena M. Babinec Obituary
Angilena M. (Eastman) Babinec, 45, of Gladwin, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. She was born on November 11, 1974, the daughter of Douglas and Berneda (Lambert) Eastman in Midland. She was united in marriage to her true love Daniel Babinec on Dec. 30, 2006 in Midland. Angilena has lived in Gladwin for the past 2 years, previously residing in Wisconsin. She was a devoted member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaverton, as well as a loving mother and homemaker. Angilena enjoyed camping and fishing, especially at Paradise Lodge at Fletcher's Pond with her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 13 years, Daniel of Gladwin; children, Justin, Lena and Joseph; parents, Douglas and Mary Eastman of Midland; sister, Lani Newman of Midland; three brothers, Justin (Roxanne) Eastman of Midland, Lloyd (Melody) Smith of Abilene, KS, Matthew (Amy) Smith of Midland; along with several nieces, nephews, and many extended family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Berneda; and brother, Leon Smith.
Memorial services honoring Angilena will be conducted by Pastor Daniel Babinec on Friday, Jan. 24, 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Beaverton. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneral home.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angilena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -