Ann E. Garrett

Ann E. Garrett Obituary
Ann E. Garrett, 78, of Secord Lake, was surrounded by her family when she went to be with God. She joined her husband Fred and son Douglas on March 21, 2019. She is survived by her children, Kristen Brandt, Eric Bjornstad, Curtis (Ha) Bjornstad, and Andrew (Autumn) Bjornstad. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Megan, Chance, Drake, Drew, Autumn and Ally, as well as by all of her friends and family.
Ann was a devoted wife, caring and selfless mother, faithful friend, loving sister and precious Nana. Her love of golf, involvement with the Secord Lake Eagles and winters in Bonita Springs are just a few of the fun times that will be remembered by her friends and family. Her children will affectionately remember her cooking skills including her ability to "burn water" and her excessive use of cream of mushroom soup.
Ann's life will be celebrated with a memorial service later this summer. Donations can be made to or the in memory of Ann.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 27, 2019
