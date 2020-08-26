1/1
Anna Doree
{ "" }
Anna Doree of Gladwin, Michigan passed away on August 20, 2020, at the age of 68. She was born on March 11, 1952 to the late Sara Sikora in Detroit, Michigan.
Anna was active in her church community and lived in faith. She cherished her grandchildren and they were her saving grace. She was a friend to everyone she met who had a few minutes to talk. She was a sensitive and empathetic soul and believed in the greater good.
She is survived by her adoring husband of 47 years, Norman Doree; her loving son, Scott (Michelle) Doree; grandchildren, Rachel, Benjamin, Trevor, and Dawson; her siblings, Mary Skirke, Robert (Nina) Doree, and Lucille (Leonard) Leshinsky. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a wonderful friend and neighbor to many. She was predeceased by her son, Brian; and brother-in-law, Thomas Skirke.
Anna's life celebration will be held at a later date. To sign online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com. Arrangements have been made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
