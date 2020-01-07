Home

Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Annette Green Obituary
Annette Green, 16, passed away following a lingering illness on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. She was born on Feb. 11, 2003, the daughter of Eugene Green and Kaye Blaine in Midland. Annette was a gentle spirit who loved all animals and all wildlife. Her favorite color was blue. She loved arts and crafts.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother and step-father, Kaye Weldin (Tim Monahan); grandmother, Barbara Blaine; uncles, Lyman Blain, John Green; aunts, Barbie Dundas, Betty Green. She is preceded in death by her father, Eugene Green and a step-father, Jim Weldin.
Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Brad Lower on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at noon at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 8, 2020
